Twenty-five school health safety and security officers (SHSSOs) were trained to prevent and respond to threats and violence in schools by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Inter-Agency Task Force.
According to a news release from the Police Service, the officers, who are attached to the Health Safety and Security Services Unit in the St George East Educational District, underwent training on August 16 and 17 at Barataria South Secondary School.
The SHSSOs participated in sessions that dealt with assault, aggravated assault, aiding and abetting, assembling to gamble, assault with intent to rob, disturbing the peace, drug suppression and fighting (with a weapon).
IATF officers also engaged the participants in preventing and addressing the issuing of threats, inciting violence, larceny, malicious damage, malicious wounding, obscene language, possession of stolen items, possession of a weapon, possession of arms and ammunition, robbery, attempted robbery and throwing missiles.
According to the facilitators, PCs Dale Ramjattan, Marvin Small, Randy Gray, and WPC Paula Herbert, the SHSSOs are now “well-equipped” to advise school principals in preventing, assessing, and treating offences that may occur against the respective school populations.