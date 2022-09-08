school safety

Under Control: School security officers practise a control manoeuvre as an IATF officer, right, looks on during one of the sessions last month at the Barataria South Secondary School. —Photo: PC Simeon Doolarshingh, IATF.
Twenty-five school health safety and security officers (SHSSOs) were trained to prevent and respond to threats and violence in schools by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service ­Inter-Agency Task Force.
 
According to a news release from the Police Service, the officers, who are attached to the Health Safety and Security Services Unit in the St George East Educational District, underwent training on August 16 and 17 at Barataria South Secondary School.
 
The SHSSOs participated in sessions that dealt with assault, aggravated assault, aiding and abetting, assembling to gamble, assault with intent to rob, disturbing the peace, drug suppression and fighting (with a weapon).
 
IATF officers also engaged the participants in preventing and addressing the issuing of threats, inciting violence, larceny, malicious damage, malicious wounding, obscene language, possession of stolen items, possession of a weapon, possession of arms and ammunition, robbery, attempted robbery and throwing missiles.
 
According to the facilitators, PCs Dale Ramjattan, Marvin Small, Randy Gray, and WPC Paula Herbert, the SHSSOs are now “well-equipped” to advise school principals in preventing, assessing, and treating offences that may occur against the respective school populations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THE QUEEN HAS DIED

THE QUEEN HAS DIED

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after re…

Recommended for you