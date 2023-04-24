Police under fire

Residents of Aranjuez cheered loudly yesterday after it was suggested that the current head of the North Eastern Division be replaced.
The call was made during an emergency crime meeting themed “Taking Back Our Community”, which was hosted by the Aranjuez Community Council at the Aranguez Community Centre, Mehelal Street, Aranjuez.
The medium-sized venue was packed, with residents spilling out to the sides of the building.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was on hand to hear complaints about police and home invasions as well as solutions put forward by participants, some of which has already worked.
Also present were the former head of the North Eastern Division (NED) ACP Winston Maharaj and head of the Port of Spain Division Senior Supt Roger Alexander and Senior Supt Rishi Singh (Homicide Bureau).
Resident after resident said that the only reason the meeting was so well attended was because of their genuine fears.
Earlier this month, on Easter Sunday, one Aranjuez family was ambushed and held at bay for almost 30 minutes as bandits ransacked their Ramlal Trace home.
The residents’ WhatsApp watch group was activated resulting in one of the men being shot dead while six more, including a 14-year-old boy, were detained. Three of the men have already been charged.
Last week Tuesday night Chevalle Ramjattan, the owner of Pills and Potion pharmacy located off the Aranjuez Main Road, was shot dead during a robbery.
“Crime was under control in Aranjuez,” said resident and one of the planners of the event, Amit Sooknanan.
He accused the current head of the NED of “dropping the ball in supporting the residents of Aranjuez”.
“If he has no interest in serving us, we have no interest in having him here,” he said.
Another resident asked Hinds directly, “Minister. Give us a senior superintendent that can work with us.”
A third speaker declared, “I just spoke to a couple about the replaced senior superintendent (now ACP Winston Maharaj) and his interventions and how they marinated with the community.”
“He worked with different interest groups and they found solutions albeit temporary, but their interest was in trying new things in the area,” he said.
“I applaud the police for giving ACP Winston Maharaj his promotion as it was well deserved but we need somebody to replace this goodly gentleman and to take initiative going forward,” he added.
Mala Ramsingh, who runs a watch group, did not condemn the current head of the division but noted that “we had regular patrols and it slowed down”.
She explained that because there were police on their chat group their concerns were “attended to immediately”, but expressed concern for other residents.
Another resident and president of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Shamsudeen Ayube, explained that they had been successful in finding missing people because “we have luck and we have the trust of the people”.
He said if the police adopted this practice they, too, may have the same luck they have had.
He spoke of one time he had to call the police about a robbery at his home, claiming that he had been questioned as if he was the criminal.
“I live in Aranjuez and we see criminal activity and I personally call the 999 and it went unbelievably bad,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hinds announced yesterday that while he and the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley were not the police, they were mandated to hear what law enforcement needed and provide it.
He said that in this context they were told that both the police and the Defence Force needed more vehicles and later this week they will be informed of how many are needed.
Speaking during the emergency crime meeting organised by Aranjuez residents, Hinds assured the residents action will be taken.
Standing in front of the crowd he said, “I am prepared to listen to you and what you have to say and together we will take on board the issue you raised.”
“We know that you are severely traumatised by the daily effects of crime and we the Government are very sensitive to it and we will take action,” he said.
“We might not obliterate it but we might reduce it,” he said.