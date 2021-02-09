The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) says it has initiated investigations into three recent and serious allegations against the Trinidad and Tobago Police.
An investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two of the suspects in the Andrea Bharatt kidnapping/murder investigation.
Suspect Andrew Morris died at hospital on February 1.
His family says he was beaten when arrested at his home at Tumpuna Road, Arima on January 31, and also beaten while in custody at the Malabar Police Station.
The raid was led by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
Police say he had co-morbidities, and fell from a chair and died.
Suspect Joel Balcon, aka Devon Charles, died at hospital on Monday. Police say he was taken to hospital after suffering injuries when he attempted to escape the police.
In a statement today, the PCA said that an investigation has been initiated into reports of the alleged failure by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to prosecute; tender evidence and attend court hearing matters.
The matter likely refer to the number of cases that were discharged against Balcon between 2007 and 2017, as a result of the failure of police officers and witnesses to attend the court matters.
The third investigation launched addresses matters related to the arrest of Kerron “Preeze” Clarke at Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta on February 6.
Clarke ended up at the Mt Hope Hospital claiming police brutality, with an elctrocardiogram showing a bruise to the heart muscle, possibly caused by blunt force trauma. Clarke, the founder of Drugs Sou Sou, has been under investigation since September 2020. His home was raided then, and $22 million seized but later returned.
A month later, police raided the property a second time and took $7 million.
According to the PCA, the investigations are being launched pursuant to Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act Chapter 15:05, the PCA.
Witnesses to, or persons with information about these incidents are asked to kindly contact the PCA at 226-4722 or at info@pca.org.tt. All information received is confidential.