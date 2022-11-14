Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has said all resources of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and National Security will be utilised in the investigation into the murder of PC Kyle Lashley in Tobago on Saturday night.
Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force as well as personnel from the Defence Force were on the island yesterday working together with detectives from the Tobago Division.
“…The island will be scoured until the perpetrators of the crime are found and brought to justice,” a TTPS news release stated yesterday.
Police said around 7.10 p.m., Lashley, a special reserve police (SRP) officer who was last attached to Crown Point Police Station, was at Providence Road, Les Coteaux, in the company of friends when a black Kia Cerato car stopped alongside them and two armed men exited.
One of the men proceeded to relieve Lashley of a gold chain and fired several shots at him. The men then entered the vehicle which sped off.
Officers of Moriah Police Station responded and conveyed Lashley to Scarborough General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Lashley’s is murder number ten in Tobago this year.
In addition to deploying resources to aid in the capture of Lashley’s killer, the acting commissioner said he also wished to extend condolences on behalf of the executive of the TTPS to the family and colleagues of the fallen officer.
Sources say the murder of SRP Lashley is linked to a number of gangs in Trinidad fighting for turf in Tobago and Lashley had been warned repeatedly about the company he kept. He was also allegedly in charge of a drug block.
Villagers told the Express yesterday that illegal activity continues in the village of Les Coteaux and they are not surprised by the turn of events
Asked about the turf war, Jacob said: “It appears that there is a fight for drug blocks in the country, and the police intend to shut down every drug block that exists in Tobago, so there would be nothing to fight for.”
Gunshot wounds to the head
One businesswoman in the Les Coteaux area, who spoke with the Express, said she was attending to customers when she heard gunshots.
“I was in my business when I heard ‘bang’. Instead of coming out I pulled in the doors and stayed inside,” the businesswoman said.
Fellow villager Keith Gardiner said he was sitting with friends when the incident occurred.
“I was sitting at the corner here having some beverages when I heard ‘Doe Doe Doe’ and I ran to the back there and shelter. When I came from the back I saw a man lying on the ground with gunshots bleeding from his head,” Gardiner said.
Gardiner said while it is sad what has occurred, he is not surprised as there is a lot of illegal activity in his community.
“Well, the crime situation is getting out of hand and there is nothing you and I could do for that, you can’t put a policeman everywhere, and you can’t put the Security Minister all about so it’s up to you and I to stop the crime,” Gardiner said.