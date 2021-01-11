The police are keeping are close eye on fete/ party promoters and beach-goers, a TTPS media release stated on Monday.
The TTPS said that Commissioner Gary Griffith is aware that that a number of promoters are planning parties which have the potential of turning into mass gatherings.
The CoP reminded these promoters, as well as members of the public, that the country is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic and that positive cases are still being recorded.
Commissioner Griffith noted that the police cannot be everywhere and know every event that is being planned.
He said that as soon as he got real-time information about an event taking place on the compound of Passage to Asia in Chaguanas on Saturday, that he was able to act immediately.
The TTPS also noted that members of the public have been placing photographs and videos on social media, which may not be current.
The TTPS asked that the public refrain from doing so, as it sends police on a 'wild goose' chase only to find out that the photographs and videos were old.
He appealed to the public that as soon as they become aware of any event that has the potential to have a mass gathering, please contact 999 or whats app 482-GARY immediately.
The CoP notes that since Old Year’s to the present time, there has been an increase in parties.
The CoP said a report was received about an event at Tyrico Bay on Sunday evening.
The event was immediately shut down.
Commissioner Griffith referred the public to Section 4 (1) of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations which state in part,
“For the purposes of controlling and preventing the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), it shall be an offence, during the period specified in regulation 17, for any person to –
(a) be found at or in any river, stream, pond, spring or similar body of water or any public pool for recreational purposes;
(b) operate a dancehall licensed under the Theatres and Dancehalls Act;
(c) operate a party boat or club;
(d) hold public parties or public fetes.”
The CoP also asked the public to take note Section 3 (1) which states that during the period specified in regulation 17, a person shall not, without reasonable justification–
(a) be found at any public place where the number of persons gathered, at any time, exceeds ten.” These recent public events, he added, had more than ten persons.
The CoP pointed out that recent public events clearly show that persons in attendance were not wearing masks for which they have been ticketed.
He said the Covid-19 virus is still with us and such behaviour from members of the public can only lead to the virus being spread with more persons being affected.
Commissioner Griffith said the TTPS will increase its patrols to deal with these events which are being planned, some of which are being advertised on social media.
This would include beaches across the country.