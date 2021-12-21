POLICE warned the public yesterday about bandits who use social media to lure potential victims after a Fyzabad man was robbed while attempting to sell a PlayStation 4 in East Port of Spain.
Police said that on Saturday, Bradley Karriah, 22, of Fyzabad, went to Meat Mouth mini-mart, at the corner of Prince and Piccadilly streets, Port of Spain, after arranging to meet with “the customer”.
Police said when he got to the front of the mini-mart he met the man, whom he described as being of African descent, dark brown, slim build, with a scar across the bridge of his nose. He was five feet five inches tall.
Police said the man then asked Karriah if he could test the console in the mini-mart and he agreed.
The man then took the console and knocked on the door of the mini-mart, but before the owner could open the door, the man suddenly ran up some stairs and escaped.
Karriah then made a report at Besson Street Police Station.
A senior Port of Spain Division officer said that while the police presence in Port of Spain may be high at this time it has not discouraged bandits.
He advised that sellers arrange to meet their buyers preferably in the daytime in an area where they could both feel comfortable.
If the potential buyer does not want this type of arrangement then this is definitely a “red flag”.