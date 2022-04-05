The police service has issued a warning about becoming swindled by on-line romance scams.
Some tips have been shared:
-Swindlers portray themselves as being wealthy and generous.
-Be wary of photos and videos showing their purported wealth.
-Do online searches for similar photos and profile pictures.
-Be suspicious if your new online romance partner starts making promises of money, gifts or even a committed relationship early on in the interaction.
-Never part with your money for the promise of a more expensive ‘gift’.
-Be wary of requests for money for investments, projects, loan payments, medical bills or even to organize Visas and travel documents to visit you.
Reports can be made via the Fraud Squad at 623-2644, 625-2310 and 746-8820.