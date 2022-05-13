Ellen Mohammed

Ellen Mohammed

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service have refuted claims that police did not act on reports made by Guayaguayare mother Ellen Tishana Mohammed, who was hacked to death on Wednesday by a man who had threatened to kill her.

Following her killing on Wednesday, Mohammed’s father, Steve Jones, and her brother, Isaiah Mohammed, had both claimed that police failed her, and that their loved one had made six reports to the Mayaro Police Station against a man who had threatened to chop her to death.

Ellen Tishana Mohammed, 24, collapsed and died outside her home at La Brea Village.

The killer fled the scene, then stopped officers of the highway patrol unit and allegedly told them what he had done.

A police report said that at around 10.50 a.m. Mohammed, a housewife was at her home when the man went to her home.

The man dealt her several chops to her body, and her neck was almost severed.

The suspect allegedly surrendered himself to police.

Public information officer of the Corporate Communications Unit Assistant Superintendent of Police Sheridon Hill told the Express on Thursday that the police had acted on the report made by Mohammed.

Hill told the Express that he was uncertain whether it was six reports were made but that police took action in the case to assist Mohammed and gave advice to her on how to proceed with legal action against the man who threatened her.

He was aware of two reports made by Mohammed to the Mayaro Police – the first on May 6 at 1.05 p.m. and a second on May 7 at around 10.45 am.

Hill said that Mayaro Police officers took Mohammed’s report and a statement from her, as well as took her to the Mayaro District Health Facility for medical attention.

He added that police officers accompanied Mohammed to her home at La Brea Village to retrieve her personal items.

The Express was told by Mohammed’s father and brother that the suspect resided in a house near to Mohammed’s.

Hill said that Mohammed was advised to take out a protection order against the suspect.

He added that Mayaro police officers also went to the suspect’s house and told him of the report made against him by Mohammed, and warned him to stay away from Mohammed.

These events are recorded in the station diary of the Mayaro Police Station, Hill said.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Mohammed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley stands by Foster

Rowley stands by Foster

“If I was not a responsible Prime Minister, and I wanted to play the Opposition’s game, I could simply bring the bundle of Special Branch reports that I have on many of them (in the Opposition) and throw it in front of the public,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

“And then,” he added, “we would have one big bacchanal of ‘he say, she say’ and in the middle of it would be the police, who would either substantiate or not substantiate what it has said, and then we would know where barley grows,” he said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Finally, a funeral for my son

Finally, a funeral for my son

NIKKI La Rose got a bitter-sweet gift for Mother’s Day this year.

It was a funeral for her son, Zachary.

For three and a half years after his disappearance, La Rose had waited to give him his final rites and put him to rest.

That funeral was held on Tuesday, attended by La Rose and 12 other people at Allen’s Funeral Home in Tunapuna.

House burnt...family welcomes help

ANYONE wishing to donate to the Melville family, who lost almost all of their possessions when fire gutted their Harris Hill, Febeau Village, San Juan, home on April 20, can reach the family at 372-0665.

PM: 6-WEEK DEADLINE FOR PLAN

PM: 6-WEEK DEADLINE FOR PLAN

The task force appointed to implement recommendations following the Justice Judith Jones report into children’s homes has been given six weeks to submit a work plan, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, Rowley said the task force commenced its work on May 5, 2022, when the inaugural meeting of the team was held.

GRANDMA KILLED

GRANDMA KILLED

FOR the third time this week, the body of a woman has been removed from the home she once shared with her killer.

As a result, the toll stood at 201, while the toll on this date last year was 125.

In the latest killing, the suspect, a maxi-taxi driver with whom she was close, remained on the run up to last night.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two women were killed in South Trinidad. The third incident occurred in Diego Martin yesterday.

Police said that around 9.30 a.m., the body of Marva Sutherland, 56, a mother of five, was found at her home in Andrew Trace, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, by one of her daughters, Simone Sutherland, and her son, Andell “Giant” Sutherland, a funeral home owner.

Recommended for you