THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service have refuted claims that police did not act on reports made by Guayaguayare mother Ellen Tishana Mohammed, who was hacked to death on Wednesday by a man who had threatened to kill her.
Following her killing on Wednesday, Mohammed’s father, Steve Jones, and her brother, Isaiah Mohammed, had both claimed that police failed her, and that their loved one had made six reports to the Mayaro Police Station against a man who had threatened to chop her to death.
Ellen Tishana Mohammed, 24, collapsed and died outside her home at La Brea Village.
The killer fled the scene, then stopped officers of the highway patrol unit and allegedly told them what he had done.
A police report said that at around 10.50 a.m. Mohammed, a housewife was at her home when the man went to her home.
The man dealt her several chops to her body, and her neck was almost severed.
The suspect allegedly surrendered himself to police.
Public information officer of the Corporate Communications Unit Assistant Superintendent of Police Sheridon Hill told the Express on Thursday that the police had acted on the report made by Mohammed.
Hill told the Express that he was uncertain whether it was six reports were made but that police took action in the case to assist Mohammed and gave advice to her on how to proceed with legal action against the man who threatened her.
He was aware of two reports made by Mohammed to the Mayaro Police – the first on May 6 at 1.05 p.m. and a second on May 7 at around 10.45 am.
Hill said that Mayaro Police officers took Mohammed’s report and a statement from her, as well as took her to the Mayaro District Health Facility for medical attention.
He added that police officers accompanied Mohammed to her home at La Brea Village to retrieve her personal items.
The Express was told by Mohammed’s father and brother that the suspect resided in a house near to Mohammed’s.
Hill said that Mohammed was advised to take out a protection order against the suspect.
He added that Mayaro police officers also went to the suspect’s house and told him of the report made against him by Mohammed, and warned him to stay away from Mohammed.
These events are recorded in the station diary of the Mayaro Police Station, Hill said.
An autopsy is expected to be done on Mohammed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.