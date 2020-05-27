POLICE shot and killed a man in Carenage this afternoon after the man pointed a gun at two officers who entered his yard to serve a warrant.
Dead is Anthony Junior Skinner of Smith Hill, Carenage.
Police said that around 12.45 p.m. officers of the joint army/police patrol went to the man’s house at #309 Smith Hill to search for guns and ammunition.
Police said that they announced their presence telling Skinner that they had a search warrant.
As they walked in however, police said they saw Skinner pointing a handgun at them.
Officers said they fired at Skinner striking him multiple times about his body.
They said they then placed him into the tray of van and took him to the St James District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Western Division officers are continuing investigations.