TTPS logo

The Office of the Firearms Section of the police service has been relocated.

In a release, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) advised members of the public that the Office of the Firearms Section is no longer located at St Clair.

It was added that people seeking information on Firearm Users Licenses and other related services, can visit the Firearms Section on the 1st Floor, Police Administration Building, Corner Edward and Sackville Streets, Port of Spain.

The Section can be contacted at 624-8062 Ext 12143.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Burnt body in a box

Burnt body in a box

POLICE are trying to identify the charred remains of a man found in Belmont yesterday morning.

Workers protest over ‘breaches’ by CDA

Workers protest over ‘breaches’ by CDA

Workers at the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) gathered outside the Authority’s Chaguaramas headquarters yesterday to protest against alleged breaches of their collective agreement.

About 40 workers gathered outside the front gate along Airways Road.

Led by Steven Richardson, Damien Alexander, Benjamin George, Sheldon Gabriel and Sandra Aggaratt, the group said they were still working under 2013 salaries.

A PARTY OF THE PEOPLE

A PARTY OF THE PEOPLE

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team now have a new political party to contest the next Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

The media showed up at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Scarborough, yesterday with the expectation that there would be a grand launch for the new party.

Hinds: New equipment in 3 weeks

Hinds: New equipment in 3 weeks

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says more equipment is on the way to assist the Fire Service.

Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter Zaya died on Sunday when they were trapped behind the burglar-proofing of their burning house in Siparia.

There was no functional fire tender at the Siparia Fire Station at the time.

Officers from the Penal Fire Station had to be called to respond.

Recommended for you