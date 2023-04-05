The Office of the Firearms Section of the police service has been relocated.
In a release, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) advised members of the public that the Office of the Firearms Section is no longer located at St Clair.
It was added that people seeking information on Firearm Users Licenses and other related services, can visit the Firearms Section on the 1st Floor, Police Administration Building, Corner Edward and Sackville Streets, Port of Spain.
The Section can be contacted at 624-8062 Ext 12143.