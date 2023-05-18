The ruling by the Privy Council against the Government’s decision to postpone the Local Government Elections shows why it is important for ordinary citizens to challenge decisions which they believe are illegal and unconstitutional, says political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.
In a statement following the judgment, delivered at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Balgobin-Maharaj said, “It is with a great sigh of relief that I received the Judgement of the Privy Council this morning that reiterates my opinion that the PNM's decision to postpone the Local Government Election by at least one year is WHOLLY ILLEGAL and UNCONSTITUTIONAL!”
Balgobin-Maharaj said he was disappointed that the rulings of the High Court and Court of Appeal were not in his favour, but the Privy Council judgment had reinforced his confidence in the final court. “It continues to demonstrate not only its Independence but its commitment to upholding the Principles of our Constitution and protecting our Citizens from any action the PNM takes to infringe upon them,” he said.
He added, “This judgment shows exactly why it is important for ordinary citizens such as myself should challenge each and every decision they make, as they have shown time and time again that they are only committed to serving their own agenda rather than the needs of the people who elected them to the Government. Of course, this latest legal defeat only further inflates the LEGAL BILL currently being paid by the taxpayers, as it will be added to the $1.2 BILLION accrued by the PNM since 2015.”
Balgobin-Maharaj thanked his legal team led by former attorney Anand Ramlogan, his family and those who supported him.
“I would like to thank and congratulate the legal team led by the unassailable legal luminary MR ANAND RAMLOGAN SC, for this landmark victory, which is the first of its kind in the Commonwealth. Never before has a case pleading for the Right to Vote in a Local Election ever been victorious in a court of law, and this victory will surely be used in further matters of the like in the future,” he said.
Ramlogan secured victory at the Privy Council after being defeated at Trinidad and Tobago’s High Court and Court of Appeal after he challenged, on behalf of Balgobin-Maharaj, the extension of Local Government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022 for one year following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act,2022.
President of the Supreme Court Lord Robert John Reed and Deputy President Patrick Stewart Hodge adjudicated on this case. The Privy Council, in its judgement emphasised the importance of the citizens right to vote.