AFTER vending roadside for about nine hours on Saturday, an elderly crab vendor was abducted and robbed at gunpoint of the bunches of crabs he did not sell that day and the cash that had.
The 67-year-old vendor was left trembling and traumatised at the roadside, having just begged for mercy from two gun-toting men who threatened to kill him and his family.
On Monday, the Express interviewed the victim, who was found selling three bundles of dasheen bush near his home.
“Up to now, I cannot catch myself. They were going to shoot me. I had to beg them, because they said they coming to kill my daughter and my grandchild. I start to beg and tell them I would give them my pension, just spare me and my family”, said the victim as he choked back tears.
The pensioner said he had been selling crabs since he was about six years old.
On Saturday, he sought transportation while standing on Naparima Mayaro Road near the Mon Repos roundabout to head to his home in a village in south-west Trinidad at around 3.30 p.m.
He stopped a dark blue coloured car, which he thought was a ‘ph’ taxi, to be taken to San Fernando where he would planned to get a meal and another taxi to be taken home.
The victim told the Express, “My son-in-law catch the crab, but I help him to tie them and sell. On Saturday I sell a portion of crab in Mon Repos and I decided to go in San Fernando to get something to eat. I leave home since about 6 o’clock in the morning. I saw a blue car with a driver alone. I put the rest of the crab in the trunk and I sat in the back seat. The driver picked up a man who was standing near the coconut man and he sat in the backseat. Next thing I know the man in the backseat put a gun on me”, he said.
“The bandit started to pat me down, and take out all the money from my pocket from the crab I sell. The driver passed through all the back roads and reached in La Romaine, until he got to the top of a hill near an old house. The two bandits had guns, and they tell me they going to shoot up my family. My grandchild and my daughter. I begged them and told them when I get pension, I will give them more. They drop me out on the road. When I asked them to get the rest of the crabs from the trunk, and they ‘nah’ and drive off,”, he said.
The victim said that he walked to La Romaine until a good Samaritan stopped and gave him a lift to his home.
The victim’s relatives took him to the Mon Repos Police Station where he lodged a report on the incident.
Police said two men, of Diego Martin, were arrested and are expected to be questioned in connection with the offence and constable Roopchand is continuing investigations.
The victim told the Express that he was robbed previously when he sold fish on a van years ago.
“But this time was unexpected. I thought that was it”, he said.