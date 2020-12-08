TT

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) has embarked on a national population survey.

The CSO announced yesterday that it's field officers have begun "a population survey exercise involving households throughout the twin island state of Trinidad and Tobago".

The CSO is charged with the responsibility of producing Labour Force Statistics on a quarterly and annual basis, based on data collected through a household survey referred to as the Continuous Sample Survey of the Population (CSSP).

Six surveys are conducted each annual quarter, making the CSSP "the largest inter-censal exercise currently undertaken by the CSO".

"A wide range of demographic and socio-economic characteristics regarding the population of Trinidad and Tobago are obtained from the conduct of the CSSP," the CSO said.

The CSSP survey is continuous and will go on well into 2021, "given that the conditions are safe regarding the Covid-19 pandemic".

The CSO assured that the data provided from this exercise "is used solely for developing summary tables and will not be used for the purposes of taxation, investigation or regulations".

The public is advised that the CSO will have up to 50 surveyors on the field, nationwide, at any point in time.

Twenty field interviewers assigned to the Northern areas of Trinidad, 21 to Central and South Trinidad and nine officers will conduct the CSSP survey in Tobago.

