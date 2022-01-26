crime scene

The body of a Chaguanas mason riddled with gunshot injuries was found near a church on Tuesday night.

Crime Scene Investigators retrieved 39 spent nine-millimetre shells near the body of Kevin Simon, 38, also known as “Pork”. 

Police said that Simon had addresses at Bynoe Trace Extension, Enterprise, and Montrose Street, Montrose.

A police report said that at around 9.30 p.m. officers received information of a shooting incident at Mayers Lane, Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise.

PCs Mason and Wilson responded and found Simon unresponsive, lying in a pool of blood under a streetlamp in the vicinity of Good Shepard Tabernacle.

There was no one else on the street.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed for an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, pending testing for the Covid-19 virus.

Police enquiries revealed that at around 9 p.m. Simon was last seen by his wife as he walked out of their home at Bynoe Trace Extension to make a purchase at a nearby shop.

The wife told police she heard several explosions and moments later received a phone call from someone she did not know who told her that her husband had died.

Responding to the scene were W/Sgt Guerra, Sgt Smith, WPC La Rode, PCs Ramsoobag, Gunness, and Young of the Homicide Bureau of Region III and Chaguanas CID.

WPC La Rode is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

"Pork" gunned down

"Pork" gunned down

The body of a Chaguanas mason riddled with gunshot injuries was found near a church on Tuesd…

Garcia: Central Block will be completed

Garcia: Central Block will be completed

The Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH) will be completed even though its main contractor, Shanghai Construction Group, has terminated its contract.

The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) yesterday held a news conference at its Port of Spain office to discuss the status of the project following Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s statement in Parliament last Tuesday that Shanghai intended to terminate its contract with UDeCOTT.

‘Online a problem’

‘Online a problem’

While some parents are fearful about sending their children back to physical classes next month and are clamouring for them to be taught online only, the reality is that this method of learning has not worked well for some pupils, head of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) Zena Ramatali said yesterday.

Recommended for you