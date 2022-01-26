"Pork" gunned down

The body of a Chaguanas mason riddled with gunshot injuries was found near a church on Tuesday night.
Crime Scene Investigators retrieved 39 spent nine-millimetre shells near the body of Kevin Simon, 38, also known as “Pork”.
Police said that Simon had addresses at Bynoe Trace Extension, Enterprise, and Montrose Street, Montrose.
A police report said that at around 9.30 p.m. officers received information of a shooting incident at Mayers Lane, Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise.
PCs Mason and Wilson responded and found Simon unresponsive, lying in a pool of blood under a streetlamp in the vicinity of Good Shepard Tabernacle.
There was no one else on the street.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed for an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, pending testing for the Covid-19 virus.
Police enquiries revealed that at around 9 p.m. Simon was last seen by his wife as he walked out of their home at Bynoe Trace Extension to make a purchase at a nearby shop.
The wife told police she heard several explosions and moments later received a phone call from someone she did not know who told her that her husband had died.
Responding to the scene were W/Sgt Guerra, Sgt Smith, WPC La Rode, PCs Ramsoobag, Gunness, and Young of the Homicide Bureau of Region III and Chaguanas CID.
WPC La Rode is continuing investigations.