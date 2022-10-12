A flap gate valued at $200,000 which helps prevent serious flooding in lower Port of Spain has been stolen.
This was revealed by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan yesterday while visiting the Sea Lots Pump House at Abattoir Road, Port of Spain, where the flap gate was stolen.
“It is really heartbreaking because we just did a project from Hilton all the way down changing all the flap gates. This project costs us in excess of TT$2.2 million. So to come and see this here, and to recognise that if the water rises in this catchment here, in this river, it is going to be chaos for thousands of people coming in and out of Port of Spain, and even the people living in the area. So it was not too nice to come here, and see this, after hearing about this (larceny), this morning,” Sinanan said.
Katherine Badloo Doerga, acting director of drainage at the ministry, explained that the flap gate prevented water from the St Ann’s River, when there’s flooding, from backing up onto the Beetham Highway and the Central Market.
“We have a flap gate that was stolen that cost us approximately TT$200,000 which was part of a project that was recently completed in the 2020/21 fiscal year. And with that flap gate missing, what that now means is that the (flood) waters, once the St Ann’s river rises, it will back up onto the Beetham Highway, the Central Market and Piccadilly areas.
“This is the same drain that brings the water out of those areas. And now that we don’t have that flap gate to keep the water from going in when we have high tide, now if the river levels are high, it will be a serious problem when next we get extreme, heavy rains,” Doerga said.
The problem was compounded by the fact that there were no extra flap gates at the ministry, and a new one will have to be imported, which could take months.
Additionally, it was estimated that a new gate would cost an estimated 30 per cent more, with current market conditions.
“So with that we have to go and see where we can locate another one, if we can, ’cause all of T&T is at risk of being underwater with any heavy type of rainfall. So this is the situation that we are facing because of vandalism,” Doerga added.