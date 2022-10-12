A SERIOUS PROBLEM: Katherine Badloo Doerga, acting director of drainage, speaks to the media yesterday during a site visit in Sea Lots where a flap gate, inset, was reported stolen from the Abattoir Road water course. The gate is valued at $200,000 and prevents water from the St Ann’s River, when there’s flooding, to back up onto the Beetham Highway and the Central Market. At centre is Works Minister Rohan Sinanan.—Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR