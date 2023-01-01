nelson

The burning business at Nelson Street.

A Port of Spain business went up in flames during the fireworks set off to herald the New Year today.

At around 12:15am Bernard Forde, of #47-49 Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain was alerted by passers-by that his business place, Jay’s Laundromat located at 92-94 Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain was on fire. Fire services responded.

The building comprised three business places, Afro Shoe Dom Shoe Repair Shop which was completely destroyed; Jay’s Laundromat which sustained roof damage due to the fire and collateral water damage, and Tanty’s Café which was not damaged. No one was injured.

The area was cordoned off and Fire Prevention Officers are to visit scene of the fire in an attempt to ascertain the cause of the fire.

However, multiple reports from the area suggest that the fireworks triggered the blaze, as people shot the incendiary devices at one another instead of into the sky.

