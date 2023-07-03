The Ministry of Education has reported a marked improvement in the performance of students at this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
In a press release on Monday, the Ministry noted that in 2023 the mean Mathematics, English Language Arts Writing, and English Language Arts scores were 50.4, 53.4, and 61.6. respectively.
When compared with last year’s results, the mean Mathematics, English Language Arts Writing, and English Language Arts scores were, 41.941, 44.339, and 44.397 respectively.
Students’ performance at the SEA is analysed according to the percentage of students attaining three thresholds; the percentage of students scoring above 90 per cent, the percentage of students scoring above 50 per cent, and the percentage of students scoring 30 per cent and below.
At this year’s exam, the percentage of students scoring above 90 per cent rose to 2.11% from 0.47% last year. The percentage of students scoring above 50 per cent rose significantly to 58.06%, compared to 37.06% in 2022 and 52.49% in 2021. Additionally, in 2023 the percentage of students scoring 30 per cent or below decreased to 13.55% when compared to 27.81% in 2022 and 17.7% in 2021.
Commenting on this year’s results, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly said: “The improvement in student performance at SEA 2023 was expected, due to the physical return of students to the classroom, and the interventions of the Ministry in addressing learning loss through the implementation of the Remedial Education Program in 80 primary schools.
“This programme includes initiatives such as the After-School Support Education Programme (ASSEP), assignment of dedicated school social workers, guidance officers, special education officers, and learning support assistants. While the results show that these efforts are beginning to bear fruit, these initiatives must be sustained consistently over the next five years to effectively mitigate the effects of learning loss.”
The Ministry extended congratulation to all students who wrote the SEA 2023 examination, and issued a reminder to parents of students entering Form 1 in September, that registration for the Secondary Vacation Revision Programme will take place at 33 centres across Trinidad, from July 17.
Parents of all eligible students are urged to ensure their children attend this programme, which is designed to provide support for a successful transition from primary to secondary school.
More information about the Secondary Vacation Revision Programme can be found on the Ministry of Education's social media platforms.
A total of 18,797 students wrote this year’s SEA, of which 50.68 per cent (9,527) were male and 49.32 per cent (9,270) were female.
Score
Above 90%
Above 50%
30 % or below
2023
2.11%
58.06%
13.55%
2022
0.47%
37.06%
27.81%
2021
3%
52.49%
17.7%