A retired postman died after being struck in the head with a concrete brick by an intruder on Saturday morning.
The lifeless body of Ramdeo Ramkissoon, 75, was found at his Endeavour, Chaguanas home.
Police believe Ramkissoon was attacked around 2 a.m. by a burglar who entered his house. A concrete brick was found near Ramkissoon’s body which was discovered by relatives around 8 a.m. The pensioner lived alone.
Ramkissoon’s attacker who police believe was injured during the attack, escaped on a bicycle.
The pensioner’s killing is being investigated.