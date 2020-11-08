crime

A retired postman died after being struck in the head with a concrete brick by an intruder on Saturday morning.

The lifeless body of Ramdeo Ramkissoon, 75, was found at his Endeavour, Chaguanas home.

Police believe Ramkissoon was attacked around 2 a.m. by a burglar who entered his house. A concrete brick was found near Ramkissoon’s body which was discovered by relatives around 8 a.m. The pensioner lived alone.

Ramkissoon’s attacker who police believe was injured during the attack, escaped on a bicycle.

The pensioner’s killing is being investigated.

