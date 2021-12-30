Postman suspended

ONE postman was suspended yesterday pending allegations that he attempted to solicit payment from the public, just days after Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales slammed postal workers for doing so.
Head of the Postal Workers Union David Forbes confirmed the suspension, adding that he was calling for the suspension letter to be withdrawn, the worker reinstated, and an apology to all postal workers for the issue being brought up.
On Tuesday, Forbes stated that postal workers being given a monetary gift by the public they serve had been an ongoing tradition for the last 35 years.
He said it happened around Christmas time for not only the work they did but the extra mile they would go helping the elderly pay their bills when a relative was unavailable to do so.
He called it a “sweetheart relationship”.
“A sweetheart relationship is a corrupt relationship,” Minister Gonzales responded yesterday, as he maintained his stance that postal workers were not to solicit funds from the public they serve.
Gonzales first brought up the issue on Monday when, in a news release, he claimed that in some areas residents were finding brown unmarked envelopes in their mailboxes stamped “Season’s Greetings from your district postman”.
“Presumably, the intention is to solicit a monetary gift from the respective households by the district postman for the provision of postal services, for which they are employed by the Postal Corporation to provide to the population under the Government’s universal service obligation,” the minister said in the release.
“This solicitation is illegal and reprehensible and must cease immediately!” he added.
“I have absolutely no difficulty with any customer in Trinidad and Tobago for appreciating the work of a postee in their area by giving them a bottle of wine or punch a crème or some pastelles, but leave it up to the customers to make that contribution,” said Gonzales.
“But by depositing empty envelopes with stamps not recognised as official by TTPost and leaving it in a mailbox of customers to solicit donations, I think is highly unethical and dangerous to encourage.”
The minister said that all government sectors should abolish this practice if it ever came up elsewhere.
He said that “sweetheart relationships” open the door for further unethical practices where one would not be able to tell what is a gift and what is a bribe.
“If politicians and ministers get involved in that kind of behaviour, you can imagine the condemnation that will take place,” he stated.