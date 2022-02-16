T&TEC UPDATE 11p.m
T&TEC continues to support the efforts of its Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to get power back onto the grid for distribution to its customers, after a fault developed on the T&TEC system at approximately 12:50 p.m. today.
The fault caused T&TEC’s two major Gandhi Village/ Union Estate 220 KV (220,000 Volts) lines to trip. This resulted in system instability and caused all the generating machines operated by IPPs to trip, leading to a loss of supply to all customers in Trinidad. Tobago was unaffected and continued to be served from the Cove Power Station.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. the IPPs were directed to restart their generators. Restarting the generators from zero is known as a black start, however there were some unforeseen delays in completing this process.
Restoration of supply commenced at approximately 5:00 p.m. with customers in some parts of Penal. At this time all the IPPs have started their generators and most customers from Penal to Mt Hope are back on supply. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we expect to restore supply to the rest of the island (east, further north and west) by 1:00 a.m.
We again apologise for the extended outage and the aggravated inconvenience caused. T&TEC is mindful of its mandate to provide customers with a safe and reliable supply of electricity and reaffirms its commitment to do so. The Commission will share further information on this incident tomorrow, when internal assessments are more advanced.