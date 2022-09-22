Communities that experienced a disruption in their supply of electricity will have their power supply restored shortly, if it is yet to be done.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said via a news release on Thursday, that crews are continuing work from overnight, responding to outages triggered as a result of the adverse weather conditions experienced yesterday.
T&TEC stated that overhead lines and other infrastructure had been damaged yesterday mainly due to trees and branches felled by the high winds.
The north coast areas of La Fillette, Maracas, Las Cuevas and Blanchisseuse were left without power, while some streets in Belmont, Maracas, Laventille, Diego Martin, Tamana, Claxton Bay and Brasso Seco also experienced power outages.
Other arears affected were Allandale Settlement in Cumana, Flagstaff, and Charlotteville in Tobago, along with Santa Barbra Street at Maracas, St Joseph.
T&TEC said some customers have already been restored but additional tree trimming work is required to restore all customers.
“Overnight, crews restored supply to over 25 communities between 10.00 p.m. and d 5.00 a.m. Additional crews are currently being redeployed to northwest Trinidad to assist with restoration,” T&TEC noted.