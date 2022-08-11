...Praise from Ramdial

Former Member of Parliament for Couva North Ramona Ramdial yesterday praised councillor Samuel Sankar for deciding to remain at Tuesday’s public consultation on the operationalisation of local government reform.
He stayed at the meeting hosted by the Government despite learning from People’s National Movement (PNM) councillors that the Opposition Leader had, the night before, instructed UNC councillors to boycott the event.
“Well done, Councillor Sankar. Here is the lone UNC Councillor standing up and representing his burgesses by airing his challenges to the minister. The UNC councillors should have stuck to the original plan to attend and give Faris (Al-Rawi) and (PM Dr Keith) Rowley hell,” she said.
Another reason for new UNC leadership’
Ramdial felt Persad-Bissessar’s last-minute decision on Monday night to boycott the meeting on operationalisation of local government was “ill-advised and poorly communicated”, adding it was “another reason for new UNC leadership”.
One commentator on social media said Sankar’s actions showed that he loved his country.
“He can be happy with the PNM although he’s a UNC member,” she stated.
“Well said and well done, councillor Samuel, but now you will be vilified for your stance by attending the meeting. All of a sudden they will say you are a non-performer and extra. This is what you call putting country first,” another noted.
One man said he believed Sankar’s presence at the meeting was a signal that he no longer wished to be associated with the UNC. “I hope Kamla does what is needed,” he said.
Another man said: “He eh too bright. But I hope that meeting brought comfort to the people who were left low and wet for seven years during each flood.”
“This man has to be more stupid than I initially thought. Yes boss, you wait for PNM to help you when there is flood. Seven years they didn’t even acknowledge flood victims in UNC-controlled areas,” a woman opined.
—Leah Sorias