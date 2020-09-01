THE MOTHER of the Venezuelan teenager who was brutally attacked and left for dead in a gravel road in Debe last month has asked for continued prayer and support for her daughter.
In a statement posted on the victim's Instagram account, the mother said that her daughter is recovering, but is in a delicate state of physical and emotional health.
The mother asked for privacy, and that only immediate family members were authorised to give statements regarding her daughter.
The statement posted on August 21 read: "To all the people and pages that disclose information that is not, we ask you please respect, neither my daughter, my husband nor I have given any type of statements, or interviews to any person or page, this is not the time to do so. My daughter is still in a delicate state of physical and emotional health, when the moment is right I am sure that she will do it herself through her Instagram account, from no other. Right now we just want your support and prayers so that she can continue to recover. I thank you all for your support, collaboration and prayers in this difficult time. Please keep in prayer. (Victim's name) will soon be fine with God's favor and she will continue to be her, the beautiful girl she has always been."
The victim, an 18 year old vendor, who was headed to San Fernando to sell empanadas, on August 11 when she entered a car which she believed to be a 'ph' taxi.
She was beaten and assaulted the dumped in a gravel road at the side of M2 Ring Road.
The woman crawled to the main road and a taxi driver spotted her.
He and the passengers contacted police and ambulance.
The woman's face and clothing was drenched in blood, and she bore stab wounds and cuts to her hands and face.
She was barely conscious, officers were told.
She was warded in critical condition at hospital.
A police officer and a security guard has since been charged and appeared in court for the crime.