Bon Air West Member of Parliament Marvin Gonzales tonight prayed with the family of Teresa Lynch, 44, who was washed away in a river during the floods.
Lynch was attempting to cross a flooded river near McDavid Trace in Lopinot when the incident occurred.
Around 8 o’clock Wednesday, Gonzales said he and La Florrissante/Lopinot councillor Dwayne Mora were driving out of Lopinot but Lynch had not yet been found.
In a phone interview, Gonzales, who is also Public Utilities Minister said: “We stayed and we prayed with the family. They are a strong praying family. We prayed for Theresa to be found. We are hoping for the best. We met her mother and father. They are strong people. After Parliament, Lisa (Morris-Julian, MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara) and I went straight to the family home. We are concerned. We are saddened at the situation. We exchanged numbers. We will be in contact with them. We will offer any assistance we can to the family. We are asking the nation to continue to pray for the family.”
Morris-Julian told the Express it’s a sad situation for the family. “As a mother, I feel it. She (Lunch) has an 18 year daughter. I just went to give support to the family. I went to support Marvin. Marvin prayed with them. He did not want to leave. The sisters are there and they are giving the mother support,” she said. She also said the bridge is compromised in the vicinity of 3 A Tyre Shop, and a piece of the bridge broke off at Samaroo Village. “I just want residents to know Works Minister (Rohan Sinanan) and CEPEP crews will be out to help them,” she said.
Asked about the inclement weather, Gonzales said: “We did not expect such intensity and ferocity. The weather forecast did warn about extreme weather. As the line minister for the Met Office I would have been informed about inclement weather. We knew we were expecting some bad weather but we did not predict the extent of the damage and the battering from the rains.”
He said he did not visit any of the affected areas since he was in Parliament. “We finished a bit early today. I am heading to Bon Air West and Five Rivers. I have been in contact with the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation. They have begun mobilising backhoes and water trucks for the clean up exercise,” he said.