A Couva about to be raped by two men was instead released unharmed after she said her prayers.
The victim was, however, robbed of $350, and her $2,000 cellphone.
Around 7.20 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim entered a taxi - make and model unknown - near First Citizens Bank at Southern Main Road.
She sat in the front passenger seat of the car, driven by a man, and there was a male passenger in the rear sear.
The victim reported that upon reaching Balmain Village, the male passenger held a knife to her neck and announced a robbery.
One of the men grabbed the woman and assaulted her.
She told police that the men demanded sex, but she responded by reciting prayers.
The criminals threw the victim out of the vehicle and sped off.
She made her way to the Couva Police Station and made a report.
PC Meah is continuing investigations.