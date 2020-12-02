Fourteen non-nationals were arrested during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Western Division this morning for breaching immigration laws.
Between 3 am and 7am today, police conducted searches at Smith Hill and Thompson Circular, Carenage, as well as Harding Place, Cocorite, where the 14 non-nationals were found, arrested and taken to the West End Police Station.
This exercise was coordinated by ACP Central Intelligence Bureau, Wendell Williams, Snr Supt Thompson and Supt Smith, supervised by Insp Bruno, Sgt Adams and Sgt Austin, and conducted by personnel of the Western Division, Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), Canine Unit, Transport and Telecom, and Western Division Gang Unit. The Counter
Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security is assisting in the screening of the 14 detainees.