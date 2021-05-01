Mayor of Point Fortin, Saleema Thomas, who is pregnant, has tested positive for Covid-19.
The mayor is due to give birth to her third child later this year confirmed her status via a press release on Saturday morning.
Two days ago, Thomas said she was exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
She was advised by her doctor and out of an abundance of caution to take the Covid-19 test.
Upon receiving a positive result on Saturday, Thomas says she is working closely with the officials from the Ministry of Health to ensure that all the necessary contract tracing and protocols are followed.
Highlighting the 41st anniversary of Point Fortin as a borough, Thomas implored burgesses and members of the wider national community to continue to follow Covid-a9 health measures and protocols.