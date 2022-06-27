Six-months pregnant La Keisha Grant was standing at the entrance to the front door when she turned around and ran upstairs to save five-year-old Amy Chattergoon and 72-year-old Everline Miller who were trapped in a deadly fire that raged through their home on Saturday.
But before the 22-year-old woman could get to the elderly woman and child, relatives said the roof collapsed and the house was engulfed in flames. All three died.
Miller’s daughter, Rosetta Bramble, and granddaughter, 16-year-old Kimberly Chattergoon, suffered burns and were taken to hospital. The teenager remains in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
The house was located at Caratal Road, Gasparillo.
Bramble, who was discharged from hospital yesterday, told the Express.
“I was asleep in the same bedroom as La Keisha and my nephew, Trey. I heard mummy shouting ‘fire in the house’ and I ran out. I saw the fire in my brother’s room. Amy was inside that room but I couldn’t get to her. The fire was already by the door and spread to my mother’s room.”
Bramble said her nephew ran outside to get the water hose, with his pregnant girlfriend behind him.
“I ran to the other side of the house to move the freezer that was blocking a door trying to get to my mother. I didn’t even realise I got burns. All this time, I thought La Keisha was outside with Trey,” she said.
Bramble said within minutes the roof collapsed on top of her mother and niece and she ran to safety. “It was only when I went outside I was told that La Keisha went back to try and save them and got trapped too. We tried our best but we couldn’t save them,” she said.
Bramble suffered burns to her arms, head, face and shoulders.
The house was occupied by 14 people.
Relatives believe the fire started in an electrical outlet in a bedroom. However, fire officers are continuing investigations into the cause.
The survivors, Bramble said, have been relocated to a building owned by the Caratal Roman Catholic Church.
“But it is not a place they can stay for very long. They don’t have anything really. People are bringing food but they need a lot of things like appliances, furniture and clothing,” she said.
The child’s father, Arnold Chattergoon, has not been able to come to terms with her death, relatives said.
Chattergoon, 40, was sitting at the hospital bed of his elder daughter when he received a call that his house was on fire.
He said he heard his daughter’s screams for help in the background.