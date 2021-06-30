Just before midday yesterday, one of the twin babies born prematurely to a Covid-positive woman at the San Fernando General Hospital died.
The second little girl is struggling to stay alive at the neonatal intensive care unit.
The twins’ mother, a 37-year-old Gasparillo woman, is questioning whether her both babies would have survived if doctors at the Augustus Long Hospital had responded earlier.
A relative, who spoke to the Express, said the mother cradled her dead baby and wailed yesterday.
“She is devastated. She has two sons and was looking forward to taking her baby girls home. Now, she has lost one and the other one is still in a serious condition,” the relative said.
The woman was initially admitted to the San Fernando General Hospital and then transferred to Augustus Long to be treated for Covid-19 on Sunday morning. The Augustus Long Hospital is one of the health facilities dedicated to treating Covid-positive patients.
Around 4 p.m on Sunday, she began experiencing contractions and informed nurses. The woman claimed she was examined and told she was simply having a panic attack and was not in labour.
Her relatives however contacted the woman’s private gynaecologist who reached out to Augustus Long, advising physicians of his patient’s condition. It was then she was returned to the San Fernando General Hospital.
The woman arrived by ambulance around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The first baby was delivered at 11.29 p.m. and the second at 12.39 a.m on Monday.
“The family was informed that there were no obstetricians or midwives at the Augustus Long Hospital. There was a consultant on stand-by, but that person never saw my sister. We believe this is negligence and if she was transferred earlier or seen by a doctor earlier, the babies would have been in a better position,” the Express was told.
The relatives questioned why the pregnant woman was not placed in the designated area for Covid-positive patients in the antenatal ward at the San Fernando Hospital instead of being sent to Augusts Long.
The mother is now praying for her second baby to survive. “The sound of her screams when she saw that baby was excruciating. It was heart-breaking. She is not doing well at this time,” the relative said.
The Express was told that the twins’ father, who is also Covid-positive, is also heartbroken by the child’s death. “He is in a mess right now. And he cannot leave his home because he is isolated,” the relative said.
Relatives said a representative from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) contacted the mother and informed her that an investigation was launched into the family’s claims.
The SWRHA told the Express on Monday that provisions were in place for pregnant women who are Covid-positive.
“The parallel healthcare system is not overwhelmed. All resources to optimise specialist consultation and inter-facility patient transport are available for all patients, including pregnant mothers,” the SWRHA said.