black

As the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) moves to completed its bypass transmission line, to temporarily replace the leaning transmission tower in Rousillac, customers are expected to experience outages in central and south Trinidad this afternoon.

T&TEC stated that the emergency outage was necessary to install the last poles and lines.

The bypass line will allow T&TEC to remove the compromised 220 kV (220,000 volts) transmission tower which was damaged as a result of a landslide last Tuesday.

T&TEC issued a media release at around 1.27pm Sunday stating that approximately 15,000 customers in south and central Trinidad may experience an outage between one to two hours, from 2:00pm. The affected areas include: Barrackpore, Bejucal Rd, Charlieville, Calcutta, Couva, Carlsen Field, Cashew Gardens, Longdenville, Chaguanas main road, Dow Village, Gasparillo/ Whiteland, Guaracara /Tabaquite, Lady Hailes, San Fernando, La Plaisance Rd/ La Romain, Preysal, Rio Claro, Siparia, St Mary’s village and Wood Land.

In an interview with the Express on Friday, T&TEC acting engineer controller, Sahadeo Latchmepersad, said work was moving at a fast pace as any further land movement would compromise the repair work underway.

Latchmepersad said the bypass transmission line was being installed linking the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant to the rest of the grid. Following this, the compromised tower would be removed.

He said T&TEC has already ordered two transmission towers to replace the affected structure at Grand Trace, Rousillac.

He said, “The new line is a temporary fix. We have purchased two additional towers to replace the compromised tower so following the energising of this new line we would take down the compromised tower. Then we would start works to install two new towers in that place because we expect the tower lines to be more reliable than the pole lines.”

Latchmepersad said the new towers would renew reliability to customers on that grid.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘T&T needs more farmers’

Trinidad and Tobago needs more farmers. So said Rajesh Maharaj, a fourth-generation farmer who has spent over 50 years in farming.

The Sunday Express spoke with Maharaj yesterday at the agri expo at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, where a large crowd experienced various agri-sector industry zones, including live machinery, innovation and technology, product demonstrations and sample giveaways, crop displays and trials, farmers market and petting zoo.

Man on a mission

Man on a mission

“I end on a good note for my friends in Trinidad and Tobago—whether it is curry chicken or chicken curry, we will have ­curry.”

These were the words of Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, 42, at the Agri Investment Forum on Friday.

What he did not say is that he cooks very good curry, and when he is not working to transform Guyana and pursuing his mission of food security for the region, he enjoys turning a good pot.

710 murders a year by 2030

710 murders a year by 2030

IF the recent spike in criminal activities is not addressed, then 2022 may end with 585 murders, the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.

In 2008, this country recorded 550 murders, the highest. The second highest number of murders, to date, was recorded in 2019 with 539 murders.

As of Friday night, the murder toll stood at 371 deaths for the year, compared with 228 in 2021.

NO MORE HOPE

NO MORE HOPE

INSIDE the single room of an unfinished wooden house, on a dirty mattress surrounded by cardboard boxes containing all the possessions of her short life, the bruised body of a seven-year-old girl was found on Friday night.

Left in underwear and a colourful top, McKenzie Hope Rechia had been covered by a piece of cloth. Her face was swollen, and there was a bruise to the left side of her neck.

Recommended for you