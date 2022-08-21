As the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) moves to completed its bypass transmission line, to temporarily replace the leaning transmission tower in Rousillac, customers are expected to experience outages in central and south Trinidad this afternoon.
T&TEC stated that the emergency outage was necessary to install the last poles and lines.
The bypass line will allow T&TEC to remove the compromised 220 kV (220,000 volts) transmission tower which was damaged as a result of a landslide last Tuesday.
T&TEC issued a media release at around 1.27pm Sunday stating that approximately 15,000 customers in south and central Trinidad may experience an outage between one to two hours, from 2:00pm. The affected areas include: Barrackpore, Bejucal Rd, Charlieville, Calcutta, Couva, Carlsen Field, Cashew Gardens, Longdenville, Chaguanas main road, Dow Village, Gasparillo/ Whiteland, Guaracara /Tabaquite, Lady Hailes, San Fernando, La Plaisance Rd/ La Romain, Preysal, Rio Claro, Siparia, St Mary’s village and Wood Land.
In an interview with the Express on Friday, T&TEC acting engineer controller, Sahadeo Latchmepersad, said work was moving at a fast pace as any further land movement would compromise the repair work underway.
Latchmepersad said the bypass transmission line was being installed linking the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant to the rest of the grid. Following this, the compromised tower would be removed.
He said T&TEC has already ordered two transmission towers to replace the affected structure at Grand Trace, Rousillac.
He said, “The new line is a temporary fix. We have purchased two additional towers to replace the compromised tower so following the energising of this new line we would take down the compromised tower. Then we would start works to install two new towers in that place because we expect the tower lines to be more reliable than the pole lines.”
Latchmepersad said the new towers would renew reliability to customers on that grid.