The public is advised that as at 1:05 a.m., with the exception of a small segment at St Lucien Rd and environs in Diego Martin, all customers who were impacted by the large area outage stemming from the failure of a critical 220 kV (220,000 volts) transmission tower in Rousillac are now back on supply.

At approximately 7 p.m. a major disturbance was experienced on the system after a landslide caused the tower to shift, putting excess strain on the transmission lines, which led to a break in the tower and the lines. The affected line brings power from the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) Plant in La Brea to the rest of the grid.

Additional generators were brought on-line by the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to restore supply to the approximately 30% of the customers in Trinidad who were affected.

Rolling loadshedding may be instituted in the early morning as the use of electricity increases.

Customers are urged to conserve electricity to assist in managing the available capacity and reduce the number of forced outages.

Avoiding the use of large appliances like air condition units and dryers would help with conservation.

T&TEC has completed a preliminary assessment of the site and infrastructural repairs are expected to commence early today.

