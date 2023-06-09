President Christine Kangaloo, in her Corpus Christi message, is encouraging citizens to be mindful of the seeds they choose to sow and of the things they elect to plant in their lives.
In her message yesterday, she noted the Corpus Christi custom in Trinidad and Tobago of sowing seeds and planting, in the confidence that doing so on that day time would assure a bountiful harvest.
“May we choose to engage in self-affirming and life-giving pursuits. May we choose to imitate Christ’s qualities of love, forgiveness and sacrifice. Just as Christians memorialise their membership in the body of Christ at Corpus Christi, let us all, by imitating His qualities, memorialise both our membership in and our corresponding responsibilities to the human race,” President Kangaloo said.
“If we do so—if we make those kinds of choices—then we, too, can be confident of a bountiful harvest, both in our individual lives and in the wider society,” she added.
She said like so many of the religious observances on the national calendar, Corpus Christi brings lessons that are universal and relevant to every creed and race.
President Kangaloo said its celebration is a reminder that the “divine is always with us”.
“This reminder is particularly important in times of difficulty. Its celebration also reminds us of Christ’s enduring lessons of love, forgiveness and sacrifice. These qualities are central to the human experience and to the realisation of our fullest potential, including on the spiritual level,” she stated.
Kamla: Reflect on challenges facing nation
In her Corpus Christi message yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted that the solemnity of Corpus Christi is a day that provides the opportunity to reflect on God’s constant provision of hope, sustenance, joy, refuge and love in people’s daily lives even when circumstances become difficult.
She urged citizens that as they gathered to celebrate the holy day, to take a moment to reflect on the social and economic challenges that are facing the nation, including a cost of living crisis, rising unemployment and high crime rates.
“In the face of challenges, our collective faith can serve as a guiding light, inspiring us to reach out and support those in need. Let us lend a helping hand to the marginalised and vulnerable among us, offering comfort, compassion, and hope to those who require it most,” the United National Congress leader stated.
She called on citizens to also reaffirm their commitment to following the teachings of Jesus Christ, and working together to create a more just and compassionate society.