While President Christine Kangaloo is fit and right to advise the Government to improve its law enforcement efforts, the Government itself must recognise that serious questions remain connected to law enforcement agencies, in terms of reform and accountability.
This view was expressed on Monday by professor emeritus Ramesh Deosaran, following the address by President Christine Kangaloo at the ceremonial opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
According to Deosaran, given Kangaloo’s first such address, the public may understand the President’s apparent reluctance to tackle the “hard line” issues like political corruption, failure of Government services, education system, Constitution reform, etc.
“The political and parliamentary systems are not working for the people. She will soon have to consider such issues, being a lawyer and former Senate president. President Kangaloo may soon have to reflect on her predecessor’s warning to the executive that ‘the people are hurting’.
“In fact, Prime Minister Dr (Keith) Rowley himself, at his Independence Day message, noted the large extent to which major sections of the population feel ‘marginalised and alienated’.
“After all, Section 74 states: ‘The executive authority of Trinidad and Tobago shall be vested in the President...and may be exercised by him either directly or through officer subordinate to him’.
“If the Constitution is properly followed by Cabinet, then President Kangaloo’s advice, as gentle as they now appear, should be taken into proper account and implemented. She has done well today, but will have to come harder on the next occasion,” Deosaran said.