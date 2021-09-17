President Paula-Mae Weekes must immediately intervene in the controversy surrounding Gary Griffith and ask members of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) whether they have taken instructions from a politician to instruct him (Griffith) to not return to work.
This, according to Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who stated that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must be fired if he instructed that Griffith not resume duties as top cop.
Moonilal stated that the PolSC must also indicate whether they were stopped by the political directorate in August from submitting their recommendations to the President for the top CoP after their legal and administrative process was completed.
The President, he added, must confirm that they have appointed Stanley John to inquire into a civilian one man signed report on firearm licenses.
"The first contribution of Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds to National Security is to undermine the Constitution," stated Moonilal in a release.
Moonilal stated that the President must request that Commissioners explain whether they took orders from Hinds to instruct Griffith not to resume duties.
"If this is confirmed, the President must dismiss the Commission members for acting in contravention of Trinidad and Tobago's Constitution," stated Moonilal.
He noted that the Police Service Commission, and all similar Commissions, were established in the founding 1962 national Constitution "to keep public officers safe from the clutches of dictatorial politicians,".
He stated that the move to arbitrarily send the incumbent Commissioner of Police on extended vacation is "unconstitutional, tyrannical, and a dangerous precedent".
"Mr. Hinds must be summarily fired for flouting the Constitution and acting in an authoritarian manner. The meddling by politicians in the terms and conditions of employment of a public officer, and, especially, the holder of the sensitive post of Police Commissioner is unacceptable and egregrious. In the name of honouring the enshrined constititional rights of citizens,the President must step in now," stated Moonilal.
He stated the the Opposition had warned of a plot to smear the name and integrity of Griffith to undermine his chances of returning to office.
"Today we are sadly vindicated." he stated.