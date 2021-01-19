AN employee of President's House has appeared in court charged with the larceny of a firearm and ammunition on the premises.
Kyle Scott, 22, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine at the Port-of-Spain Fifth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Scott was charged with larceny of a Sig Sauer P226 pistol and two magazines and 30 rounds nine millimetre ammunition which a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment had stored in a locker in the male dormitory of President’s House on January 13.
WPC Mc Clean, of the Belmont CID laid the charges.
Scott was represented by attorney-at-law Samuel Thomas for the court hearing on Monday.
He was not called upon to plead as no recommendations were made, and was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 to be approved by the Registrar or the Clerk of the Court.
The matter was postponed February 15 and transferred to the Port-of-Spain 4B Court.