An 22-year-old man employed at President’s House has been detained by police following a report of larceny of a firearm and ammunition at his place of employment.
Police said the missing firearm and ammunition have since been recovered.
A police report said that at around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, attached to the President's House, secured his service issued pistol - a Sig Sauer P226 and two magazines and 30 rounds nine millimetre ammunition in a locker in the male dormitory and went away.
He returned around 6.30 p.m. and discovered the locker broken into and the firearm and ammunition missing.
He gave no one permission to remove the items, he reported.
The scene was visited by Ag Sgt Kamal, and several persons were interviewed. WPC Mc Clean, of the Belmont CID, continued inquiries and during the course of the investigations, the missing items were recovered in a vehicle in Port-of-Spain.
Investigations are continuing.