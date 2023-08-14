Twenty-year-old Andrew Abadin is missing.
Abadin of Moular Road, Preysal, was last seen on August 7 and was reported missing to the Couva police on August 13.
He is of East Indian descent, slim built, light brown in complexion and has short, black hair and a moustache. Andrew was last seen wearing a long-sleeved multi-coloured t-shirt, blue jeans and a red and white pair of shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call the Couva police station at 636-2333. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.