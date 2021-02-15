The Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Company has instituted a nine per cent increase in the prices of NP Ultra oils and lubricants.
This came into effect last week Thursday.
NP’s General Manager of Lubricants (Ag.) Valene Roberston indicated to distributors via a press release on February 4 that there were impacts to NP’s business caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
There had also been increases in the cost of raw materials, base oils, and additives, as well as negative issues concerning packaging materials, Roberston said.
She went on further to state that these factors have impacted NP’s unit cost of production and product availability.
NP has been absorbing the price increases during 2020 but cannot continue to do so in 2021, she added.