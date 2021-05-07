“We will do what is in the best interest of preserving lives and livelihood.”
These were the words of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who appeared on TV6’s morning Edition on Friday morning to clarify newly implemented public health regulations.
Published overnight, the new regulations contained an amendment that included membership discount stores in prohibited retail establishments.
The amendment applies to larger retailers such as PriceSmart and those whose commodities are not exclusively essential.
PriceSmart reopened by 11a.m. today, after posting a notice stating that it was now open to the public and no membership was required, and that only grocery and essential items would be available for sale.
According to Deyalsingh, the measure was introduced to further prevent public congregating.
“This is another measure to reduce dangerous levels of congregation, especially at retail discount stores which do not sell only groceries, like a big variety store. This is just to further protect the public and the integrity of the health system to make sure we don’t encourage mass congregations. A Lot of people are still congregating unnecessarily,” he said.
He added that the measure was not specifically to target the sale of food.
“It’s not selling food. Supermarkets are open, pharmacies are open, when it comes to food, restaurants are closed. Vending is closed. It is nothing against food it is about having people not congregating at retail discount stores. That is the beginning and end of it,” he said.
Asked to clarify if retailers who did not offer a membership feature were to continue their operations, Deyalsingh said that these businesses are restricted as non-essential retail.
He said that the Government continues to attempt to guide citizens in adhering to the regulations. He said this is to protect the population from itself.
“We are in the middle of a global pandemic in a wave in Trinidad and Tobago again brought about by human behaviour. We are trying to guide people how not to congregate. No matter how we tell people not to congregate and only come out for essential reasons...we are trying to protect the population literally from themselves now” said Deyalsingh.