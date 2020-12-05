PriceSmart Trinidad has announced that its regular sourcing and merchandising of imported goods may be affected, due to less foreign exchange becoming available.
PriceSmart made the statement on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.
“We want to express our commitment on maintaining our business model of providing the highest quality merchandise and services at the lowest cost possible, as we work out solutions that can sustain or substitute our imported merchandise offering,” the membership club said.
This did not sit well with customers who immediately started to respond to the post and complained about price increases over the last months.
“Your prices have increased drastically. Almost every month there is a price increase, this is totally ridiculous,” lamented a customer.
Another said: “PriceSmart has been raising their prices so that that customers will not notice. Last weekend burgers I usually buy for $72 was raised to $87. This is absolutely ridiculous and I am seriously considering not shopping there anymore.”
“Apparently is all your goods affected cause the prices raise on everything. Poor excuse to raise prices,” one disgruntled customer said.