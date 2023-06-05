Pride over Francis

Trinidad and Tobago was lauded on Saturday as a country that consistently “punched above its weight class” by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne following the election of “son of the soil,” Dennis Francis, as president of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a press conference at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in St Clair, Browne even spelled out the exact time Francis was appointed (10.10 a.m. on June 1) describing his position as prestigious and “a major foreign policy achievement objective for Trinidad and Tobago”.
From now until 2024, Francis will be chairing all meetings of the UN General Assembly, setting the theme for these meetings and arranging summits and seminars and “steering the work of the general assembly for he next year”.
“This presidency is a platform for us to showcase the best attributes of Trinidad and Tobago, the leadership capability of Trinidad and Tobago and will position us for additional successes in the near future,” he said.
He stated, however, that Francis’ journey to the presidency did not begin yesterday but was a culmination of Trinidad and Tobago’s presence in the UN for over 60 years where a “strong and credible profile,” had been built.
He said Francis now stood on the shoulders of other local contributors to Trinidad and Tobago’s global presence, including former president and prime minister Arthur NR Robinson, one of the main drivers behind the International Criminal Court.
“Trinidad and Tobago has always punched above its weight class in the international arena but this is a special achievement and I see the success of the son of the soil as an important example to young men and women in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“He was not born with a golden spoon. He was the son of a carpenter and his mother was a home-maker. A very humble home. He didn’t attend any fancy prestigious school. He attended Woodbrook Secondary,” which Browne described as “substantial roots”.
“He had a choice to make and he chose the path of education and sacrifice and whatever you do, you do it at your very best,” he said.
“So from Woodbrook Government Secondary to the president of the UN General Assembly,” he said.
“There are conflicts in several parts of the world attracting the attention of the UN. It is a very difficult environment at any level but as an ambassador he (Francis) has all the attributes needed. He is an excellent negotiator and good at identifying prospects before they gain momentum,” he said.
President Christine Kangaloo also congratulated Francis on Saturday.
In a news release President Kangaloo said, “I am extremely pleased to extend my congratulations to His Excellency Dennis Francis, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations on his election to the position of President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.”
She added, “This is indeed a watershed moment for our country and it fills me with pride that such a distinguished son of the soil will preside over the main policy-making organ of the United Nations. I wish His Excellency every success in his new role.”