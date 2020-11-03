LOCAL dancehall artiste Prince Swanny (Taryl Swan) appeared virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate last week Wednesday charged with possession 1.5 kilos of marijuana the day before.
The court heard that around 3.30 p.m. on October 27 officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch were heading east along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway when they stopped a Mercedes-Benz being driven by Swanny near the Vehicle Management Company of Trinidad and Tobago (VMCOTT).
The singer was in the car with two other men, Daniel “Bamboo” Charles and Akeem St Hill.
When police searched the car they allegedly found the marijuana which was above the 30 grammes legal limit for individual possession.
All three were detained and appeared virtually before a magistrate the following day and were granted bail.
Swanny is known for his hit single, “Real Mad Dogs,” which was re-purposed by the United National Congress for the August 10 general election as “We Votin UNC”.