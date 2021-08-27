A Princes Town man was arrested for alleged involvement in an immunization card scam.
Terry Garib, 52, of Mt Stewart Village, was charged with the offence of forgery of immunization cards with intent to deceive.
Police said a report was made by security officers at the San Fernando General Hospital who observed that Garib was allegedly distributing immunization cards concerning COVID-19 vaccinations to people hired by him to prepare same.
During the course of the investigation, detectives allegedly discovered that a man used a template of a genuine COVID-19 immunization card to make and distribute the fake cards.
Garib was also allegedly found to be in possession of a stamp which bore the words “The Ministry of Health” and which originated from the Ste Madeleine Health Facility.
Garib appeared in a virtual hearing before magistrate Armina Mohammed-Deonarinesingh on Thursday.
He was not called upon to plead which the charge was laid indictably by PC Jagroop of the San Fernando Police Station.
Garib was placed on $150,000 bail and was ordered to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.
The case was postponed to September 14.