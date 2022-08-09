A 33-year-old man is expected to appear before a Princes Town Magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Barrackpore fisherman Amit Boodoo.
Michael Francis, of St. Croix, Princes Town, was charged with the offence following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, on Sunday.
According to the police, Boodoo, 36, was at his home on July 22 when he got into a heated altercation with Francis.
During the altercation both men armed themselves with cutlasses and traded blows with each other, resulting in both of them sustaining injuries about the body.
They were both taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where Boodoo died while undergoing treatment.
Francis, who was treated and discharged, was subsequently arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, in connection with the incident.
Investigations were spearheaded by Supt. (Ag.) Dhillpaul and supervised by Insp. Jones and Sgt. Jones, all of HBI Region Three.
The charge of murder was laid by Cpl (Ag.) Marsh also of HBI Region Three.