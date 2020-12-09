Shakeel James, 26, is expected to appear virtually at San Fernando Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to answer two counts of robbery with violence.
The Cumuto Road, Princes Town resident was arrested On Tuesday yesterday in connection with a robbery in the district on September 30.
The incident occurred when the victim, who was seated in his vehicle, observed two men running towards him. Becoming fearful for his life, the victim fled from his vehicle, leading to the two suspects driving away with the vehicle.
James was arrested following a report being lodged at the Mon Repos Police Station and an investigation conducted by Sgt. Mohammed and PC Clarence.