A Princes Town man was arrested after two pistols were discovered by officers in the Northern and Eastern Divisions on Wednesday.
In a police exercise between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., officers of the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department and the Northern Division Task Force, Area North, conducted several searches in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.
These resulted in a Beretta pistol and a Taurus pistol being discovered. A 33-year-old man of Princes Town, was arrested in connection with the finds, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also, officers of North-Central, Area West and the Canine Branch conducted an exercise between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Maracas, St Joseph and Tunapuna areas.
During this exercise, two men were held for possession of quantities of marijuana, the post said.