handcuffs

A Princes Town man was arrested after two pistols were discovered by officers in the Northern and Eastern Divisions on Wednesday.

In a police exercise between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., officers of the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department and the Northern Division Task Force, Area North, conducted several searches in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

These resulted in a Beretta pistol and a Taurus pistol being discovered. A 33-year-old man of Princes Town, was arrested in connection with the finds, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

Also, officers of North-Central, Area West and the Canine Branch conducted an exercise between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Maracas, St Joseph and Tunapuna areas.

During this exercise, two men were held for possession of quantities of marijuana, the post said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No job losses with revamped HDC

No job losses with revamped HDC

The Public Services Association (PSA) and the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) have met with officials from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to discuss the restructuring of the Corporation.

PM rips into Anil

PM rips into Anil

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has slammed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for stay…

Recommended for you