A man on 17 firearm related offences is expected to appear virtually before a Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday.
Ted Tikah, 31 of Manahambre Road, Princes Town, will face two charges on each offence of shooting with intent, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
The charges stemmed from an alleged incident involving a man on June 18.
The post to the police's social media page stated that, in relation to another man on the same date, Tikah will faced further charges of wounding with intent, possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of these items to endanger life.
Two additional charges of possession of ammunition were also laid against him.