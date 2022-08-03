A man on duty in a store in Princes Town was shot and robbed of his gold chain off his neck on Wednesday morning.
The victim was shot in the chest at close range by the thief who ran off with the chain, valued thousands of dollars.
The incident occurred at Phats International at High Street at 11.08 a.m.
Video footage showed the thief walk up to the victim and point the firearm in his face.
The armed man grabbed at the gold chain, and as the victim retaliated, he (armed man) fired a shot.
The victim fell to the floor as the gunman ran out of the store.
A woman who stood next to the victim behind the cashier’s counter appeared in distress as she pulled out from her pocket a cell phone and contacted someone.
Police officers of the nearby Princes Town police station responded and cordoned off the area.
The victim was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he was treated for the gunshot wound.
Police said that up to midday the man’s condition was stabilised and he was to be taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.