Even with the opening of the new school term on Monday, pupils at the Princes Town Presbyterian Numbers One and Two primary schools continue to operate under a shift system.
It is an arrangement the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of one of the schools is calling to be stopped by the Ministry of Education.
Princes Town Presbyterian No 1, which was on Edward Street, was condemned and demolished back in 2015.
The pupils and staff were then housed temporarily on a shift system at Princes Town Presbyterian No 2, located in Craignish.
However, PTA president of Princes Town Presbyterian No 1 (Pres 1) Nola Ramjohn-Karim said: “We’re here today, 2022, and we are back on the shift system... Five years of shift, two years on-line, and now back to shift again, and we are here to highlight our case once more and to say that this needs to stop.
“This shift system is not working for either school. The children are being short-changed and something really needs to be done... We’re not asking again, we’re begging for our children’s sake, please... It is seven years now, I don’t know if we have to raise the funds ourselves, when we will finish raise funds for a school.”
She questioned how the children at these schools would be brought up to speed if they do not have a whole day of school.
“We have the land there, the Presbyterian Board has given permission already for a prefab structure to be erected there... Minister, I’m appealing to you to find the funds. A prefab school is not going to be as costly as a full-scale state-of-the-art school,” said Ramjohn-Karim.
She said the PTA submitted designs and estimates to the ministry from different companies willing to erect a prefab building. The PTA president also spoke of the option of a building being rented, and said one had already been identified by the association.
Ramjohn-Karim said the last feedback from the ministry during the July/August vacation was that no funding had been sent for Pres 1.
“We’re in communication with the Presbyterian Board and they are advocating also, they have given permission already. They’re waiting on the ministry,” Ramjohn-Karim said.
She said the call by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) for teachers to rest and reflect last Monday was “a blessing in disguise for this school”.
She said on that day, there were electrical issues at the school and parents had to return for the few pupils who turned out.
“Everything that happens, bear in mind two schools are being affected, 800 children, and that is what we have to look at.”
Congestion
She also said the shift system leads to congestion in front of the Princes Town Presbyterian No 2 school as parents from both schools either drop off or pick up their children. Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road.
Ramjohn-Karim said there was an incident on Wednesday when a parent was reportedly pinned between his vehicle and a three-tonne van. He made a report to the police and also went to seek medical attention.
“Our concern here is that, that could have been a child. Needless to say, the children in the parent’s vehicle were very traumatised, they started to cry.
“He was attending to them and the driver (of the van) drove off... We are saying if it wasn’t for this shift system, that would not have happened.
We would have not have two schools’ population coming and going at the same time. These children need to have whole-day school...
“It is really unfair, it is sinful, it is inhumane what is being done to these children. They need to have whole-day school,” Ramjohn-Karim said.
The Express reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly about the situation, but no response was received by yesterday evening.