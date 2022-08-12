crime-scene-logo

CRIMINALS armed with a hammer and a cutlass held a woman at siege in her home and robbed her of thousands of dollars in cash and items in Princes Town on Tuesday evening.

A police report said that at around 5.45 p.m. the victim was at her home when two men – one armed with a cutlass and another with a hammer - entered her home through an open front door.

They forced her to the ground, tied her up and ransacked her bedroom.

They robbed her of approximately $25,000 worth of jewellery, two cell phones valued $3,400, and $600 cash.

The armed thieves escaped through a back door that led to bushes behind the house.

Princes Town CID PCs Mohammed and De Freitas responded to the scene.

PC De Freitas is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Doubles vendor robbed

Doubles vendor robbed

A doubles vendor was robbed of his gas tanks, other household items, jewellery and cash duri…

WICKED EVICTION

WICKED EVICTION

Emotional scenes were witnessed in Tobago yesterday as Tommy Percy and his family were served an eviction notice to vacate their Cromptson Trace home to make way for the Airport Expansion Project at Crown Point.

Wife killer dies

Wife killer dies

Eighty-year-old Carltus Mudie has died.

Mudie was shot by police officers who responded to a report that he had shot his 82-year-old wife and chopped his son.

Fake police rob drivers of truck carrying alcohol

Fake police rob drivers of truck carrying alcohol

Three armed suspects dressed in “police uniforms” robbed and assaulted two truck drivers in Morvant on Wednesday afternoon, and stole a truck that contained over 588 cases of assorted alcoholic beverages.

Recommended for you