CRIMINALS armed with a hammer and a cutlass held a woman at siege in her home and robbed her of thousands of dollars in cash and items in Princes Town on Tuesday evening.
A police report said that at around 5.45 p.m. the victim was at her home when two men – one armed with a cutlass and another with a hammer - entered her home through an open front door.
They forced her to the ground, tied her up and ransacked her bedroom.
They robbed her of approximately $25,000 worth of jewellery, two cell phones valued $3,400, and $600 cash.
The armed thieves escaped through a back door that led to bushes behind the house.
Princes Town CID PCs Mohammed and De Freitas responded to the scene.
PC De Freitas is continuing investigations.